Santisima hopes to put on a show in hometown debut

ONE-TIME world title challenger Jeo Santisima is raring to go and put up a show in front of his fellow Masbateños in his first fight in his hometown of Masbate.

“I’m very excited, and I’m a hundred percent ready to fight in my hometown,” said Santisima. “I’ll do everything to show all the Masbateños a really good fight and a real brawl. They must stay tuned and witness this.”

The 28-year-old Santisima, a native of Aroroy, Masbate, challenges World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council (ABC) Continental super featherweight champion Arnon Yupang in the main event of Masbate Governor Antonio Kho’s ATK Promotions - “Bakbakan sa Masbate 2” on June 22, 2024 at the Masbate Lagoon in Cataingan.

The past few years have been rough for Santisma. After the closure of ALA Promotions and signing with ZIP Sanman in 2020, Santisima went 4-4.

Santisima hopes to invigorate his career with an impressive win over Yupang.

“A knockout will come. I’ll just do my best and do everything in my power to win,” he said.

Yupang is no pushover. He’s a promising 26-year-old Thai prospect who’s on a five-fight winning streak.

Yupang won the vacant WBC regional belt with a unanimous decision over Philippines-based Malaysian Aiman Abubakar last year. He then won back-to-back eight-rounders against lesser-known Thai fighters Banpot Khaoiam and Assada Rakmit this year.

Santisima is 23-7 with 19 knockouts, while Yupang is 14-4 with five knockouts.

Santisima’s younger brother, Alex Santisima Jr. (8-1, 2 KOs), is also featured in the show in a World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super flyweight title fight against Justine Darap (11-5, 7 KOs).

Former world title challenger Michael Dasmarinas (34-3-2, 24 KOs) locks horns with experienced Jon Jon Estrada (18-12-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) featherweight strap in the co-main feature.

World-rated Esneth Domingo (19-2, 11 KOs) faces off with Indian Nutlai Lalbiakkima (6-1, 5 KOs) for the WBC ABC Silver flyweight crown in another featured contest.

In the undercard, Ben Ligas (16-4, 10 KOs) slugs it out with Alvin Camique (8-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBF International super flyweight title, Arvin John Sampaga (7-1-1, 3 KOs) is up against Ramcie Mondala (6-3-2, 2 KOs), Erwin Banta (2-2, 2 KOs) takes on undefeated hard-hitter Rey Dogelio (4-0, 4 KOs), Remon Basas (6-9, 4 KOs) is fighting Reycar Auxilio (5-3-1, 4 KOs), Rey Gabriel Villamor (3-0, 2 KOs) trades leathers with Gilbert Vere Jr. (0-1) and Ken Danila (1-0, 1 KO) opens up the show against Ronald Blanco (1-0-1). / EKA