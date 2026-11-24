BEFORE the year ends, Alex Santisima Jr. will return to Japan to take on former world champion Yukinori Oguni in a rematch on Dec. 31, 2026, at the Ebara Wave Arena in Tokyo.

Santisima is out to prove that his win over Oguni in their first encounter was no fluke.

The 26-year-old Cebu-based boxer stopped Oguni in the eighth round last Aug. 16 in Japan in what was considered a huge upset. It was the biggest victory of his career so far.

The win propelled Santisima into the world rankings, earning him the No. 9 spot in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 15 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) super-bantamweight division.

Before his fight with Santisima, Oguni had won back-to-back fights over Thai pug Thachtana Luangphon and former unified world champion Marlon Tapales. He was climbing the rankings before his shocking loss to Santisima.

The 38-year-old Oguni is currently rated No. 11 by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Oguni captured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-bantamweight title in 2016 by defeating Jonathan Guzman in Japan.

Santisima totes a 14-2 record with eight knockouts, while Oguni owns a 24-5-3 win-loss-draw slate with nine knockouts.

Meanwhile, Filipino warriors Arvin Magramo and Romer Pinili will also see action on the same card.

Magramo (22-2-1, 12 KOs) will face undefeated Japanese fighter Yuga Ozaki (10-0-1, 8 KOs) in a WBC light-flyweight world title eliminator, while Pinili (9-5-1, 7 KOs) will take on Kenshin Yura (6-0, 5 KOs). / EKA