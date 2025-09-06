Santisima seeks redemption in Japan’s return

ONE-time world title challenger Jeo Santisima makes his return to Japan today, Sept. 7, 2025, and takes on Japanese Narumi Yukawa in an eight-round contest at the Grandship in Shizuoka.

After losing his last fight in Japan, the 29-year-old Santisima seeks redemption in another tough battle.

“I’m ready,” Santisima told SunStar Cebu. “I’ll do my best. I think I have a huge chance of winning because my opponent doesn’t run. He’s a fighter. This is a very important fight for me so that I’ll be able to return to the world championship level. This is for my future.”

Santisima fought in Japan last March 29, 2025, and lost to Ei Go by unanimous decision. He’s 2-4 in his fights in Japan.

Santisima was once one of the most promising prospects from the famed ALA Gym. He fought for a world title in 2020 and lost to Emanuel Navarrete by an 11th-round stoppage in a World Boxing Organization super bantamweight title bout in the US.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Yukawa is looking to break his recent slump inside the ring with a win over an experienced fighter in Santisima.

Yukawa dropped his last two contests against fellow Japanese warrior Ryusuke Sunagawa and Chinese pug Ayibole Mulatihan.

Yukawa is a heavy-handed fighter who’s never been knocked out in his career.

Santisima tipped the scales at 128.8 pounds, while Yukawa weighed in at 129.3 pounds.

Santisima is 25-8 with 21 knockouts, while Yukawa is 8-3 with seven knockouts.

Two other Pinoy warriors are seeing action in the same card - Mark Vicelles and Enrique Magsalin.

Vicelles locks horns with Kosuke Tomioka in an eight-rounder.

Since moving to Japan, Vicelles won his lone fight there, a unanimous decision victory over Chinese Xiang Li.

Tomioka, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back wins over Yoshiki Minato and Shugo Namura.

Vicelles is 20-1-1 with 11 knockouts, while Tomioka is 9-4 with seven knockouts.

Magsalin (11-7-2, 1 KO) slugs it out with unbeaten Japanese prospect Atsuki Sano (7-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout. / EKA