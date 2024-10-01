Santisima set for Sarangani battle

ONE of the fighting Santisima brothers, David Santisima, is slated to see action in Glan, Sarangani Province next month.

Santisima will be fighting former Omega Boxing Gym mainstay Ponciano Remandiman in an eight-rounder on Oct. 3, 2024.

The 22-year-old David is coming off a second-round stoppage of experienced Ryan Ray Ponteras last July 11, also in Sarangani Province.

He’ll be facing another veteran in Remandiman, who will be a huge step up in competition.

The 27-year-old Remandiman had a rough 2-4-1 start to his career. However, he had an impressive run from 2016 to 2019, during which he won nine straight bouts.

Remandiman has fought the likes of Vao Thao Tran, Adrian Lerasan, Bryx Piala, and Rodex Piala.

He’s coming off a split-decision win over Jeffrey Aguilar on April 6, 2024, in Toledo City.

David is 5-0 with four knockouts, while Remandiman is 11-7-1 with five knockouts.

David’s siblings are former world title challenger Jeo Santisima, Alex Santisima, and Gabriel Santisima.

David is currently training with his brothers under the tutelage of Michael Domingo at the Zip-Sanman Wellness Center in Banawa.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting Romer Pinili (7-2-1, 6 KOs) locks horns with Cebuano veteran Reymond Empic (8-7-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) lightweight belt in the main event of the Sarangani slugfest.

Also featured in the fight card are undefeated knockout artist Abubakar Yanon (4-0, 4 KOs) trading leathers with Ruben Davidas (9-5, 5 KOs), and Ricky Cristobal (4-2, 1 KO) going up against battle-scarred veteran Pablito Canada (8-25-6, 2 KOs). / EKA