Santisima set to face Peña in Switzerland

FORMER world title contender Jeo Santisima will challenge Switzerland-based Dominican fighter Angelo Peña for his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super-featherweight title on Dec. 26, 2025, at the Kursaal Arena in Berne, Switzerland.

Santisima hopes to break into the super-featherweight world rankings with a win over Peña, who is currently rated No. 7 by the WBO.

The 29-year-old Santisima has fought his last three bouts overseas, all in Japan. He scored stoppage wins over Narumi Yukawa and Hiro Ichimichi but lost to Ei Go by unanimous decision.

Santisima, fighting out of the Zip-Sanman Wellness Center in Cebu City, fought for a world title in 2020, but lost to then-WBO super-bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete via 11th-round

technical knockout.

The 31-year-old Peña, meanwhile, has been making waves in the Swiss boxing scene, winning all but one of his 12 fights in Switzerland.

Peña fought and defeated the likes of former world title challengers Karim Guerfi and Sofiane Takoucht.

Peña captured the WBO Inter-Continental belt last year with a unanimous decision victory over Hiroki Hanabusa. He successfully defended the title twice with a unanimous decision win over Gisu Lee and a fourth-round stoppage of Guerfi.

Santisima has a record of 26-8 with 22 knockouts, while Peña boasts an unblemished slate of 12-0 with seven knockouts. / EKA