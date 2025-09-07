Santisima silences hometown bet Yukawa

JEO Santisima is back to his winning ways after an impressive sixth-round technical knockout of Japanese Narumi Yukawa on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Grandship in Shizuoka, Japan.

Santisima used his jab as his main arsenal in the fight. In the second round, he rocked Yukawa a couple of times, a solid right straight earlier in the round and a solid left hook near the end.

Yukawa found a little bit of success in the third, consistently landing his left jab on Santisima. The former ALA boy, however, doubled up with his left hook and landed on the body and the head that bothered Yukawa.

Santisima and Yukawa exchanged heavy blows in an exciting fourth round. Santisima boxed beautifully in the fifth round and rocked Yukawa with some vicious combinations.

The end came in the sixth round when Santisima landed some unanswered heavy shots that forced the referee to intervene and stop the bout.

“I want to thank God, because without His guidance, I would not have won. I did everything I could and listen to my team’s game plan,” Santisima told SunStar Cebu.

Santisima bounced back from a loss to Ei Go in Japan last March 29. He’s now 3-4 in fights in Japan.

“It’s really different when you win here in Japan, you could really feel the support of the fans. But if you lose here, it’s also sad. That’s I really did everything I could to win,” he said.

Santisima improved to 26-8 with 22 knockouts, while Yukawa is 8-4 with seven knockouts. / EKA