Santisima title defense set

GABRIEL Santisima will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super-bantamweight title against Japanese fighter Kaito Yamasaki on Dec. 6, 2026, at the Sumiyoshi Sports Center in Osaka, Japan.

Since his unanimous decision loss to Zhong Lui last year, the 22-year-old Santisima has been on a roll with four straight wins.

Earlier this year, he scored the biggest victory of his career so far, pulling off a unanimous-decision upset over previously unbeaten Subaru Murata to claim the WBO Asia-Pacific. With that huge victory, Santisima broke into the world rankings and is now ranked No. 7 in the super-bantamweight division by the WBO.

Meanwhile, Yamasaki is looking to bounce back after losing to Toshiya Ishii via fifth-round stoppage in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super-bantamweight title contest last June 7 in Japan.

The 28-year-old Yamasaki owns a win over former world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvusai. He has also defeated Filipino warriors Sugarey Leonard Pores and Carlo Demecillo.

Santisima, who’s based in Cebu City, has a win-loss-draw record of 11-1-1 with eight knockouts, while Yamasaki is 11-2-1 with six knockouts.

Also fighting on the same card is veteran Jesse Espinas, who will take on Ayumu Hanada.

Espinas is just waiting for his moment to fight for a world title. He is currently rated No. 4 by the WBO in the light-flyweight division.

Hanada, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Pinoy pug Christian Legane.

Espinas is 26-7 with 16 knockouts, while Hanada is 13-3-1 with eight knockouts. / EKA