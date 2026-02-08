Santisima wins WBO Asia-Pacific title after upset victory

FILIPINO boxer Gabriel Santisima scored a big upset after defeating Japanese fighter Subaru Murata on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Santisima knocked Murata down once and won by unanimous decision to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super bantamweight title.

Santisima’s coach, Michael Domingo, praised his fighter’s toughness.

“Gabriel showed great determination to win the fight. He endured the pain from the body shots he took,” Domingo told SunStar Cebu.

The 21-year-old Santisima battled toe-to-toe with Murata, who is known as a strong puncher and was returning after a long break from fighting.

In the sixth round, Santisima landed a counter left punch that sent Murata to the canvas.

Murata, 29, tried to rally late in the fight, but it was not enough to impress the judges.

Cebuano judge Edward Ligas and Thai judge Mekin Sumon both scored the fight 96-93, while the Japanese judge scored it 97-92. All three judges favored Santisima.

The victory was also personal for Santisima. He avenged the loss of his older brother, Alex Santisima Jr., whom Murata knocked out in 2024.

After this win, Santisima is expected to enter the world rankings.

Murata is currently ranked No. 7 by both the World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 10 by the WBO, and No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Domingo believes Santisima can go even further in his career.

“He has the potential to become a world champion, as long as he continues to train hard and listen to the people who believe in him,” Domingo said.

Santisima improved his record to 10 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with 7 knockouts. Murata dropped to 10 wins and 1 loss, with 10 knockouts. / EKA