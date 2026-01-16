Santo Niño and the colors of faith

SANTO Niño devotees continue to ascribe specific meanings to the image’s vestment colors, such as yellow for peace and green for livelihood, despite church protocols favoring red.

While the Augustinian Friars of the Basilica consider red as the traditional color of the Sto. Niño de Cebu, symbolizing devotion and reverence for the original image enshrined at the church, vendors note that varying colors reflect the personal prayers and hopes of the faithful.

“Christine,” a devotee who has dressed her Santo Niño image in yellow, believes the color symbolizes peace and change.

She said it reflects renewal and hope, especially for devotees seeking transformation in their lives.

Meanwhile, another devotee dresses her image in green which, she said, is widely associated with livelihood and business.

The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño does not venerate or bless these images, nor allow green vestments or other colors, due to their association with superstition.

The image dressed in green garments is known as the “Sto. Niño de la Suerte” (Sto. Niño of Luck) and is used as a lucky charm.

Only the Sto. Niño image adorned in red vestments is recognized by the Church for blessing.

Overseen by Augustinian Friars of the Order of Saint Augustine, the Basilica preserves the Holy Image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu, introduced by Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

Longtime vendor Lucille Murillo, who has been selling Sto. Niño items since 1996, said respect for tradition remains important for many devotees.

She added that she no longer sells dresses in different colors, as the Church does not acknowledge or support the practice.

“Isa ra ang Sto. Niño, ang Sto. Niño de Cebu, ug pula ra gyud na. Mao gyud ang pagtuo ug pagrespeto (There is only one Sto. Niño, the Sto. Niño de Cebu, and it is traditionally clothed in red, which is a belief rooted in faith and respect.),” Murillo said. / DPC