RKF wins again behind Arwind Santos’ big game

RKF-ILOILO made it two wins in a row after beating the Tiger Ship Builders, 95-80, in the Cebu City Charter Day Cup on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the City Sports Institute Gym.

Leading the way was former PBA star Arwind Santos, who thrilled Cebuano fans with 24 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes. Santos now plays for Basilan Star Horse in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“He’s still in great condition. He can still dominate,” said Alelu Flores, coach of the USPF Panthers and Santos’ former teammate at FEU.

This was Santos’ first time playing in a local Cebu league, and fans were excited to see him. After the game, many lined up to ask for autographs and take selfies.

Santos thanked the crowd for their support. He also shared how he stays in shape even as he gets older.

“I don’t drink, smoke, or use illegal drugs. I go to the gym every day and keep my body in good condition. Proper rest is important too,” he said. “I can still play this way because I love basketball. It’s my passion.”

The Ship Builders kept the game close in the first half, thanks to Jun Manzo and Genmar Bragais. But RKF pulled away in the third quarter. With help from Ced Ablaza and JP Calvo, they stretched the lead to 71-54.

RKF improved to 2-0, while the Ship Builders fell to 1-1. Ablaza scored 25 points and Calvo added 23. Manzo had 16 points, while Bragais chipped in 13.

Earlier, the Mighty Warriors also won their second straight match after beating KESB Construction, 70-63. Darrel Villarosa scored 25 points, including three three-pointers, while Raffy Celis added 16. KESB is now 0-2.

Meanwhile, Kuya Eric bounced back from an opening-day loss by defeating Service Heroes, 114-89. Jancork Cabahug led the team with 28 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Emman Suarez scored 18 points for Service Heroes, who dropped to 0-2. / JBM