Sanya buys brand-new car worth P5 million

KAPUSO actress Sanya Lopez recently purchased a brand-new Nissan Patrol, which, according to the vehicle’s official website, is priced at P5,335,000.

“I’ve always believed that if you work hard, stay patient, have a good heart and trust God’s timing, beautiful things will eventually find their way to you. A little early for my birthday, but here’s a gift to myself,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Thank you, Lord, for all Your blessings,” added Sanya, who will celebrate her 30th birthday on Aug. 9, 2026.

Among those who extended their congratulations were her “Encantadia” co-stars Gabbi Garcia, Glaiza de Castro, Kate Valdez and Mikee Quintos.

She also received congratulatory messages from Ashley Ortega, Carla Abellana, Kakai Bautista, Analyn Barro and Dianne Medina. / TRC S