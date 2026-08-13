Sanya Lopez receives flowers from her boyfriend

It remains a mystery who Sanya Lopez’s boyfriend is, with the actress previously known for being “no boyfriend since birth.”

According to Athena Imperial’s report on “24 Oras” on Monday, the Kapuso actress was surprised with a large bouquet of roses from her non-showbiz boyfriend during her 30th birthday celebration.

The man reportedly attended the celebration but was not introduced by the actress.

In a previous interview, Sanya said that they prefer to keep their relationship private.

She confirmed, however, that her boyfriend is a foreigner and a businessman.

Meanwhile, Sanya’s new single “Laro,” which tells the story of a relationship without a “happy ending,” will be featured on GMA Playlist on August 14, 2026. / TRC S