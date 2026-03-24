Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley to star in new film adaptation

IRISH actresses Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are set to star in The Three Incestuous Sisters, an adaptation of the novel by Audrey Niffenegger.

They will be joined by Dakota Johnson and Josh O’Connor in what is shaping up to be a high-profile ensemble cast.

The film will be directed by Alice Rohrwacher (La Chimera), with a screenplay co-written by Rohrwacher and Ottessa Moshfegh (My Year of Rest and Relaxation).

Filming is expected to begin in 2027, with principal photography reportedly scheduled to start early next year. (AYP)