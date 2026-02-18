Sara Duterte declares 2028 presidential bid, signaling end of 'UniTeam' alliance

In a surprising moment, Duterte also apologized to the public for supporting President Marcos Jr. in 2022. While she did not name specific incidents, she alleged that the current administration has been insincere and plagued by corruption.

The Alliance

The fallout between the two most powerful political families in the Philippines has been building for years. Tensions escalated in early 2024 after former President Rodrigo Duterte publicly attacked Marcos Jr. with harsh personal insults, which the President denied.

The Vice President has also faced several political hurdles recently:

She resigned as Education Secretary in mid-2024.

She was involved in a heated dispute over the use of confidential intelligence funds.

She has faced multiple impeachment attempts, though the Supreme Court recently dismissed earlier articles on technical grounds.

Traditionally, Philippine candidates wait until the year before an election to announce their plans. By declaring more than two years early, Duterte has shifted the country’s focus from daily governance to a high-stakes political battle.

This rift also highlights deep policy differences. While the Marcos administration has strengthened ties with the United States and taken a firm stand in the South China Sea, the Duterte camp has historically favored closer relations with China.

What lies ahead

The early announcement may serve as a defensive strategy. As an official candidate, Duterte can now frame future investigations into her office’s spending or new impeachment complaints as "politically motivated" attacks by her rivals.

Meanwhile, local leaders are reacting with caution. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro stated on Wednesday that while she welcomes the intention, her priority remains on provincial governance.

As the "Solid North" (Marcos) and the "Mindanao Vote" (Duterte) prepare for direct competition, all eyes are on the International Criminal Court (ICC). With pre-trial hearings for former President Rodrigo Duterte beginning in the Netherlands, the current administration may soon have to make a difficult choice between international law and domestic political stability.