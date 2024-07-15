Sara, Manotoc to grace closing ceremony

VICE President and outgoing Education Secretary Sara Duterte will grace the closing ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Schools Division Assistant Superintendent Adolf Aguilar confirmed Duterte’s presence along with Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc, host of next year’s Palarong Pambansa 2025.

Aguilar said Sen. Imee Marcos is also expected to attend the event.

“This closing ceremony is sponsored by the Province. So, during closing, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo in the island of Cebu will be showcased,” said Aguilar in an interview on Monday, July 15.

Rama

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently serving a six-month suspension since May 2024, visited the Cebu City Sport Center on Monday afternoon, a day before the closing ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

In an interview with reporters, Rama refused to say whether or not he would attend the closing ceremony.

“Only God knows, I do not want to be definitive,” Rama said.

Last July 9, Rama failed to attend the game’s opening ceremony although he confirmed his attendance.

Rama played a vital role in the successful bidding of the Cebu City Government to host the 64th edition of the country’s premier national sporting event.

Although booted out of the 2024 Palaro preparations due to his suspension, Rama said he continued to pray for the success of the games.

Rama also apologized for some complications that occurred during the conduct of the Palaro.

Meanwhile, Aguilar said the delegates can spend their remaining time on July 16 to enjoy themselves in Cebu since all games officially ended on Monday, July 15.

Aguilar said the closing ceremony will be free to the public. However, there will be a ticketing system similar to what was done during the game’s opening ceremony.

“For safety purposes, there will be tickets that will control the number of people coming into the sports complex,” said Aguilar.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said during a press conference on Monday that the City Government will provide the free tickets.

Garcia said part of the tickets will be given to the Cebu Provincial Government for distribution since the closing ceremony is being funded by Capitol.

The acting mayor said he will also give tickets to City Hall employees, Cebu City barangays, and the youth.

“Hopefully, all will be smooth,” said Garcia. / JPS, EHP