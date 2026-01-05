Sarah Discaya, DPWH officials appear in Lapu RTC for first hearing

CONTRACTOR Sarah Discaya, together with eight officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)–Davao Occidental and Maria Roman Rimando, appeared for their first court hearing on Monday, January 5, 2026, before Branch 27 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Lapu-Lapu City in connection with the charges filed against them.

All accused attended the proceedings via videoconference from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Lapu-Lapu City.

Majority of the accused, several of whom are officials of the DPWH in Davao Occidental, filed a motion to quash information contending that OCA-Circular 328-2025 does not apply to the accused officials.

Lawyer Joseph Randi Torregosa, counsel for accused Rodrigo Larete, officer-in-charge of the DPWH Davao Occidental District Engineering Office, said in an interview that the Supreme Court’s order on transferring cases to another judicial region does not apply to the accused in this case.

Torregosa said the case should remain with the RTC Malita, Davao Occidental, as none of the accused holds a position with Salary Grade 27 or higher, as stipulated under the Supreme Court order.

RTC Branch 27 presiding judge Nelson Leyco is yet to rule on the motions. (DPC)