Sarah G., Bamboo get rousing Cebu welcome

AN excited crowd gathered; people standing shoulder to shoulder yet moving as one. The light show ensued. The screams erupted. Cebuanos responded with gusto when they witnessed a sizzling OPM collaboration in all its live glory.

The ICC Convention Center had a wild night on Oct. 13, 2023, as it hosted the Sarah G x Bamboo concert.

Popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo graced the stage, opening the concert with her timeless classic, “Kilometro.” Following her performance, Bamboo took the spotlight, delivering another unforgettable hit, “Elesi.”

A string of solo and joint performances ensued, featuring both high-energy and soul-soothing songs. They covered Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” and many more. Additionally, they sang each other’s solo hits like “Tala” and “214.”

During Sarah’s rendition of “Himala,” she found herself grappling with a hoarse voice, almost in need of a miracle to complete the song according to her. Without missing a beat, Bamboo stepped in, harmonizing with her, and together pulled through the performance that showcased their vocal power.

Sarah, despite her vocal challenges, performed the song with a passion that resonated with the audience. Their on-stage harmony elicited a thunderous applause, etching a cherished memory in the hearts of everyone present.

For their closing performance, Sarah G. and Bamboo joined forces for a show-stopping duet of “Noypi,” and everyone in the audience rose to their feet.

The concert was produced and promoted by EKG Productions and Thai Royale Spa.