Sarah G., Bamboo join Jessica Sanchez at New Year’s countdown New Year in the PH

SARAH Geronimo and Bamboo will join “America’s Got Talent (AGT)” Season 20 grand winner Jessica Sanchez at the New Year’s Eve countdown at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts on Dec. 31, 2025.

Geronimo’s husband Matteo Guidicelli, the band Cup of Joe and artists Amiel Sol, Earl Agustin, Janine Teñoso, GAT and Raya will also perform.

Billy Crawford will host the event.

This will be Sanchez’s first visit to the Philippines since winning AGT Season 20. It is her second time joining the US reality talent competition. / HBL