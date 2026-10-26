Sarah Geronimo reveals baby bump?

A NEW endorsement video featuring singer-actress Sarah Geronimo has prompted speculation among fans that she may be expecting her first child with husband Matteo Guidicelli.

In the video, Sarah is seen baking a cake using a product she endorses. Some viewers pointed to what they perceived as a baby bump, while others described the clip as a possible “soft launch” of a pregnancy announcement.

Several netizens shared congratulatory messages in the comments, although neither Sarah nor Matteo has publicly confirmed the speculation.

“OMG, you’re pregnant! Congratulations, Idol!” one netizen commented.

“Never spoke about it but never denied it either, and yes, we can see the result now. Thank you, Lord. After waiting for so long, she’s finally pregnant,” another commenter wrote.

“Now, I believe she really is pregnant. Congratulations, Sarah. It’s a baby girl,” another netizen said.

As of writing, the couple has yet to confirm whether they are expecting their first child. / TRC