Sarah Lahbati considering P348M Paris apartment

MANY were surprised after Sarah Lahbati revealed her plan to purchase an apartment in Paris, France.

This came during her guest appearance on the Netflix reality series “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties.”

In a recent episode, Lahbati spoke with host Valentin Kretz, with viewers noting her fluency in French.

However, what caught attention was her statement about wanting to buy an apartment in Paris worth P348 million.

Kretz showed Lahbati an apartment located in central Paris, measuring 165 square meters with four rooms.

Lahbati said she is considering buying property in Paris as she may have her children study in Europe.

“I’ve got a really good feeling about this apartment. I’ll see you when I’m back in Paris,” said the actress, the former wife of Richard Gutierrez. / TRC S