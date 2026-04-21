Sarah Lahbati sparks dating rumors

ACTRESS Sarah Lahbati is fueling speculation about a new romance after being spotted with a foreign companion.

Videos circulating online show Lahbati on what appeared to be a date at Power Plant Mall in Rockwell. Despite drawing attention from onlookers, the actress seemed unbothered as they spent time together and later exited the mall.

The development comes as her estranged husband, Richard Gutierrez, has also gone public with his relationship with actress Barbie Imperial.

Netizens have since expressed support, with many saying Lahbati also deserves to move forward. / TRC