Sarcon-vs-Geraldo battle scheduled Jan. 10 at Nustar

OMEGA Sports Promotions will kick off Cebu’s boxing calendar for the new year with the 21st installment of the “Kumbati” series.

The card features the Philippines Games and Amusements Board (GAB) featherweight title clash between fast-rising prospect Lienard Sarcon and experienced Mark Anthony Geraldo on Jan. 10, 2026, at the Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

Sarcon, who regularly trains at the Omega Boxing Gym, aims to continue his ascent in the featherweight ranks. He is currently rated No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

In 2025, Sarcon fought only once, stopping previously-undefeated Junibert Bantay in a masterful performance last Oct. 26 in Manila.

Sarcon was once the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia featherweight champion after winning the belt with a unanimous decision victory over talented South Korean up-and-comer Jong Seon Kang in South Korea in 2022.

Geraldo, meanwhile, has faced some of the best boxers in the lower weight divisions.

Once ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, he owns wins over former world champion Jerwin Ancajas and ex-world title challenger Hirofumi Mukai. Geraldo has also fought but lost to stars like Nordine Oubaali, Oleydong Sithsamerchai, McJoe Arroyo, and Takuma Inoue.

Geraldo is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Fumiya Fuse last June 30, 2025, in Japan.

From being a contender, Geraldo is now a journeyman who gauges whether rising rospects are ready for the next level.

Sarcon is 14-0 with six knockouts, while Geraldo is 40-14-3 with 21 knockouts.

The undercard promises plenty of action as well. John Paul Panuayan (3-0, 3 KOs) will lock horns with Erwin Banta (5-3-1, 5 KOs), while Jubert Cahimat (3-0, 1 KO) will slug it out with Ricky Batio-an (2-3, 1 KO).

Mark Gil Gandi (3-0, 1 KO) will face Eldin Guinahon (9-7, 8 KOs), Jonymar Loreno (2-1) will go up against Dariel Diamante (2-2-2), and Erich Binoya (1-0, 1 KO) will trade leathers with Niño Jay Malbago (1-1). / EKA