‘Sardine rush’ captured on video

A CROWD flocked to the Panagsama Beach in Barangay Basdiot in the southwestern town of Moalboal, Cebu on Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2024, after hundreds of Indian oil sardine, locally known as tuloy, swam frantically toward the shoreline.

The natural phenomenon of shoals of tuloy rushing to the shallow waters in large numbers is referred to as a sardine rush.

The event, which was captured on video by Christian Sabandal, a local resident, is not unique as it usually occurs in September, October and November.

SunStar Cebu reported a similar event taking place last Sept. 11.

A 36-year-old female resident, who asked not to be named, said that usually during low tide, schools of tuna patrol the waters off the shore, pushing the tuloy to the beach.

“If it’s low tide, the fish jump around the shallow areas as the big waves come in. Right now with low tide, there are tunas mixed in with them. When these tuna chase them, they jump near the shoreline,” she said in Cebuano.

She also explained that all the sea creatures in the area are well protected.

“Fishing is prohibited in the area, as fisherman are not allowed to catch or herd them,” she added.

She described Sunday’s event as a gift. “Gasa ra gyud ni, ma’am.”

SunStar Cebu tried to contact the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources 7 on Sunday for an explanation of the natural phenomenon, but to no avail.

In an article published on Sept. 2, the luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler (CNT), named Panagsama Beach as one of the “Best Beaches in Southeast Asia” despite its rocky coastline.

According to the article, Panagsama attracts many visitors who want to see “what lies in the nearby sea” like the spectacular sardine run where millions of sardines gather underwater. / CDF