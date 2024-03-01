Sardines beaching noted in Argao

SEVERAL small sardines locally known as “malalangsi” beached themselves in Barangay Poblacion, Argao around 4 p.m. Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Glaiza Sarda Teo told SunStar Cebu that she and her husband were hanging out at the port when they noticed a lot of fish, so they decided to pick it up together with other Argaoanons.

Teo called the fish invasion "grace from above," given how abrupt and unanticipated it had been.

After learning about the occurrence, a lot of people went to the port and brought plastic bags, but they were unable to locate the fish. (DVG, TPT)