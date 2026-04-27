Sari-sari sales surge hits 90% as oil shocks drive stockpiling

SARI-SARI stores across the Philippines saw a sharp 90 percent jump in sales in March, as rising global oil prices linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict triggered widespread stockpiling among micro-retailers and consumers.

Data from tech startup Packworks, based on more than one million transactions on its Sari.PH Pro platform, showed gross merchandise value (GMV) across its network of 300,000 stores rose to P3.73 billion in March, nearly doubling from P1.97 billion in February.

The spike was most pronounced on March 21, 2026, when GMV surged 265 percent days after authorities announced double-digit fuel price hikes on March 17, prompting store owners to secure inventory ahead of expected increases in transport and wholesale costs.

At the community level, the response has been immediate. A sari-sari store owner in Uson, Masbate, said they began stockpiling goods due to fears of supply shortages and delivery delays. In some areas, lead times have stretched to as long as three weeks, pushing retailers to buy fast-moving items in bulk.

The data also points to a shift in consumer behavior. While sari-sari stores traditionally cater to small, daily “tingi” purchases, households are now consolidating spending to reduce transport costs.

Average basket sizes rose significantly, increasing from P337-P1,097 in February to P597-P1,560 in March., while transaction volumes grew by just 17 percent, indicating fewer but larger purchases.

“Our data shows sari-sari store owners are proactively adjusting to rising oil and commodity prices,” said Packworks chief data officer Andoy Montiel. “Bigger basket sizes and higher inventory levels reflect preparation for potential supply disruptions.”

Regionally, the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the largest increase in basket size at 101.7 percent, followed by the National Capital Region at 85 percent and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao at 80.2 percent.

Top-selling items during the period included cigarettes, detergent, gin, powdered coffee, and snack products, alongside staples such as soda, biscuits, powdered milk, and canned goods—underscoring heightened household stocking activity.

Packworks chief platform officer Hubert Yap said the trend highlights both the resilience and vulnerability of sari-sari stores.

“While these stores remain the backbone of local communities, they are also highly exposed to price volatility and logistical disruptions,” he said, noting the need for continued support for the sector. / KOC