Sari-Sari store owners urged to join digital workshop series

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Cebu is urging all sari-sari store entrepreneurs in the province to take advantage of its online workshops aimed at helping them scale up their operations in this modern and digital business landscape.

The DTI announced that two more sessions of the Sari-Sari Store Advancement Program (SSSAP) are scheduled, with the “e-Level Up and Paninda” module set for Sept. 25, 2024. The final session, titled “e-Level Up ang Operations,” will take place on Oct. 23.

These upcoming modules will focus on enhancing business efficiency through digital tools, and preparing sari-sari store owners for the challenges of a digitally driven market.

Sari-sari store owners interested in joining the program can visit their nearest DTI Negosyo Centers for live streaming sessions and special promotions offered by partner merchants at select learning centers.

Recently, a total of 438 sari-sari store owners from across Cebu Province participated in the nationwide live viewing of the third module (SSSAP), titled “e-Level Up ang Puhunan.”

The training is part of the “Tindahan Mo, e-Level Up Mo!” initiative, which provides free online training sessions aimed at empowering small store owners to adapt to the growing digital economy.

Running from June to October 2024, the initiative is designed to equip micro-entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to modernize their businesses.

Module 3, which was streamed in 12 venues across the province, focused on sustainable capital building and financial management, offering practical strategies for business growth.

The DTI has structured the SSSAP into five modules, each targeting key areas like digitizing operations, expanding market access and promoting sustainable practices. These sessions, held every last Wednesday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., are available through DTI’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

The August session highlighted actionable financial strategies, aimed at helping participants enhance their business operations.

In a show of support, Nestlé Philippines participated in the program by offering exclusive discounts to sari-sari store owners in three learning centers. This initiative generated total sales amounting to P103,000, demonstrating the power of strategic partnerships in boosting local commerce.

During SSSAP’s launching in Cebu in May, DTI undersecretary Ed Sunico said DTI will mount monthly webinars where sari-sari store owners can participate and join the community at Negosyo Centers for learning opportunities and networking to grow their business.

According to Sunico, 94 percent of the country’s population relies on small and micro retailers.

“According to data, there are over 1.3 million sari-sari stores across the Philippines. These 1.3 million stores are essential to both the formal and informal sectors of the economy for daily life,” he said.

Former DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual stressed the importance of integrating digital technologies to reduce costs, increase productivity, and expand market reach for these micro-enterprises, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital economy. / KOC