Sari-sari stores go digital as e-wallet use surges

SARI-SARI stores across the Philippines are rapidly digitalizing their operations as more Filipinos turn to e-wallets for daily transactions, according to a new report by tech startup Packworks.

The study, which analyzed internal transaction data and surveyed more than 2,000 store owners within Packworks’ nationwide network of over 300,000 outlets, found that e-wallet usage among micro-retailers surged between January and August 2025.

Half of those surveyed reported a 75 percent increase in e-wallet transactions during the period, while 20 percent said usage had doubled. Another 20 percent reported a 50 percent rise, and 10 percent saw a 10 percent uptick.

Store owners said the shift was largely driven by customers using e-wallets for payments, fund transfers and bill settlements at local stores.

“More customers are cashing in, cashing out and paying through e-wallets. We want to keep up with their needs because it also helps us earn extra income,” said Marijane Rea, a store owner from Laguna.

Packworks said e-wallets are being used for multiple business functions: 40 percent of store owners use them for in-store purchases, 30 percent for bill payments and another 30 percent for cash-in and cash-out services.

For some stores, digital payments have become a major source of revenue. Thirteen percent of respondents said their e-wallet income now matches their sales from physical goods. Another 66 percent said e-wallets contribute about 20 percent of their total revenue, while 21 percent said they account for 10 percent.

GCash remains the dominant platform, used by 85 percent of sari-sari stores, while 15 percent use Maya, the report showed.

To manage rising demand, some store owners maintain up to five e-wallet accounts, each with a monthly transaction limit ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, allowing for combined transaction capacities of up to P3.5 million. About 30 percent of respondents expressed plans to upgrade to business accounts, which can process up to P1 million monthly.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas show that 57 percent of retail transactions in 2024 were cashless, underscoring the accelerating shift toward digital payments. / KOC