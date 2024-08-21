Sarines pockets 3rd JPGT title in a row

MANILA – Vito Sarines topped the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series 5 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, to claim his third straight title and fourth overall in the boys’ 10-12 category.

He finished with a one-under 71 for a 148 total to prevail over Visayas Series finalist Race Manhit and previous leg winners Ryuji Suzuki by two strokes.

Suzuki shot a 37 on the back nine after a 40 for a 77, posting a total of 150 to tie with Manhit, who ended with a 78.

“I played well and had a strong feeling that I could shoot low because my approach shots and putting were on point,” said the 12-year-old Sarines, who also won at Pinewoods, Riviera, and Splendido.

Meanwhile, Aerin Chan sustained her momentum in the girls’ 10-12 category, beating Quincy Pilac to pocket a second consecutive title.

The 11-year-old student at Saint Pedro Poveda registered a 77 in her second round to finish with a 36-hole total of 157.

“My round today was better than yesterday, although I faced some challenges and felt nervous on certain holes. I had to adjust my play on the greens, which were difficult in the first round, and also changed my yardage strategy,” said Chan, who won at Riviera last month.

Pilac, who also placed second at Riviera, had an 83 for a total of 166, while Althea Bañez tallied 177, after an 83.

In the 8-9 category, Venus delos Santos of Bulacan carded a 76 in the final round for a total score of 156 to claim the girls title.

Athena Serapio finished with an 85 for a 169, while Mindanao Series finalist Mavis Espedido also shot an 85 for a 176.

“I’m thrilled to join the JPGT and win in my very first participation,” said the Grade 4 student from Coral na Bato Elementary School in San Rafael, Bulacan.

Isonn Angheng took the boys title with a final round 90 for a 170. Zoji Edoc was second with a 179 after an 89, while Jesus Yambao finished with a 108 for a 209 total. / PNA