Sarino beats Bustrillo in Bakbakan 4

MARK Anthony Sarino showed a lot of promise after winning a close unanimous decision win over fellow prospect Brian Bustrillo in the eight-round main event of Big Yellow Promotions’ “Bakbakan Kwatro” on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Conequip Philippines Inc. Showroom in Mandaue City.

It was a neck-to-neck battle with both boxers trading heavy blows. Sarino got a huge boost in the scorecards after scoring a fourth-round knockdown. He swarmed Bustrillo with a series of punches before dropping him with a right straight.

Judges Noel Flores and Arnel Pasion had identical 77-74 scores in favor of Sarino, while Edwin Barrientos saw the fight differently and gave it to Bustrillo, 77-74.

“With what I saw in Mark’s fight, the kid has a future,” Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora, Sarino’s trainer, told SunStar Cebu. “He still has a lot to improve in training though. His courage and power is there but we still need to add more to his skills so that he’ll become a complete fighter.”

Sarino improved to 6-1 with three knockouts, while Bustrillo dropped to 4-2 with three knockouts.

In the undercard, John Dominic Ledres (3-2, 2 KO) demolished Enicito Jagopar (2-7, 2 KOs) in the opening round. Cebu-based Taiwanese Ming Hung Lee (11-1, 8 KOs) connected with a body shot to knock out journeyman Jason Tinampay (14-23-2, 11 KOs).

Ralph Vincent Gernale (3-0, 2 KOs) defeated Jethro Ilusorio (0-3) by majority decision, while Simeon Gabo (1-0) had a successful pro debut with a unanimous decision victory over Niño Jay Malbago (1-1).

Carlo Condes (1-1-1) earned his first career win with a unanimous decision over Jake Malinao (0-1-1), and Aldren Aton (2-3-1) walked away with a split decision win against Marvin Zamora (1-2-2). / EKA