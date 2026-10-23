Sarino, Espra collide for Visproba bantam belt in Danao

EXPECT an all-out war between Mark Anthony Sarino and Johnver Espra in their Visayas Professional Boxing Association (Visproba) bantamweight title bout in the main event of Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Otso” on Saturday night, Oct. 24, 2026, in Brgy. Mantija, Danao City.

“This will be a good fight because both boxers are hungry to win. This will be a war,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu.

Sarino tipped the scale at 115.2 pounds, while Espra weighed in at 115 pounds.

Sarino has been on a roll, winning his last six bouts since suffering his only career defeat in 2024. Among the local fighters he has beaten are BJ Wild, Michael Adolfo, and Brian Bustrillo.

Espra, meanwhile, is also on a winning run, having won his last four fights. In his most recent bout, he defeated Jeric Noynay to capture the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) light-flyweight belt.

Espra has not fought in boxing for over a year but has been active in local kickboxing circuits.

Sarino holds a striking 8-1 win-loss slate with four knockouts, while Espra is 5-3 with two knockouts.

In the undercard, Khyl Sumalinog (1-0, 1 KO) faces Niño Jay Malbago (1-5), while Cris Ivan Manzo makes his pro debut against Norman Rusiana (1-12-2).

Undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific Youth flyweight champion Arlando Senoc Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs) is also featured in a sparring exhibition against Michael Adolfo (6-9, 3 KOs). / EKA