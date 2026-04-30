Sarino faces veteran Wild for Visproba bantamweight title

YOUNG boxer Mark Anthony Sarino will face the biggest challenge of his career when he fights veteran BJ Wild for the Visayas Professional Boxing Association (Visproba) bantamweight title this weekend.

The title fight will headline Big Yellow Promotions’ “Bakbakan Sais” on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Sabang Sports Complex in Danao City. A victory could help Sarino earn a chance to fight for a regional championship in the future.

“This fight will measure Sarino’s ability because Wild is a talented veteran,” said coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora of Big Yellow Boxing Gym. “If he wins, we have bigger plans for him.”

Sarino is one of the top young fighters of Big Yellow Boxing Gym. He turned professional in 2024 and lost his third fight by fifth-round stoppage to John Rey Labajo. Since then, he has bounced back strongly and won five straight matches.

Tepora said the team feels confident because of Sarino’s hard work in training.

Wild, meanwhile, had a strong start to his career, winning 12 of his first 13 fights. However, he has struggled lately and has lost his last five bouts.

Sarino enters the fight with a 7-1 record and four knockouts. Wild owns a 12-5-1 record with six knockouts.

The event will also feature fighters from France, Turkey, Thailand, Iraq, Cameroon, and Hong Kong.

In the co-main event, French boxer Sebastien Philippote will fight Thailand’s Theodsak Sinam for the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) International and Continental Asia cruiserweight titles. Philippote has a 9-6 record, while Sinam stands at 26-22.

Several other undercard fights are also scheduled, making the event an exciting international boxing show for local fans. / EKA