Sarino wins Visproba title in dominant fashion

MARK Anthony Sarino passed the toughest test of his young boxing career with an impressive win last Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Sabang Sports Complex in Danao City.

Sarino defeated BJ Wild by unanimous decision to capture the Visayas Professional Boxing Association (Visproba) bantamweight title in the main event of “Bakbakan Sais,” a boxing show by Big Yellow Promotions.

Even with less experience, Sarino controlled the fight from start to finish. All three judges scored the bout in his favor, 99-90, 99-90, and 98-91.

With the victory, Sarino improved his record to 8 wins and 1 loss, including 4 knockouts. Wild dropped to 12 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw.

Co-main event

In the co-main event, French boxer Sebastien Philippote won the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) International and Continental Asia cruiserweight belt.

He defeated Thailand’s Theodsak Sinam by knockout in the third round. Philippote now has a 10-6 record, while Sinam fell to 26-23.

Undercard results

Several exciting matches also took place in the undercard:

- Hong Kong’s Patrick Law and Jeffrey Stella fought to a split draw.

- Deams Loyd Valdez stayed unbeaten after winning by majority decision against Niño Jay Malbago.

- Turkey’s Iskender Can Varlik knocked out Jason But-ay in the second round.

- Iraq’s Mustafa Alabdali stopped Thailand’s Pathueang Sikun.

- Turkish newcomer Boria Gulculoglu scored a first-round technical knockout over Taksin Klaisri.

- Cameroon’s Ibrahim Valen Chuego also won quickly, stopping Kittipod Paiboon in the first round.

The event showcased rising boxing talents from different countries, with Sarino leading the way as one of Cebu’s promising young champions. / EKA