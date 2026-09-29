Sarino set to take on Espra

MARK Anthony Sarino will attempt to extend his winning streak when he faces Johnver Espra in a Visayas Pro Boxing Association (Visproba) bantamweight title fight on Oct. 24, 2026, in Mantija, Danao City, Cebu.

Sarino is currently on a hot streak with six straight wins. He lost to John Rey Labajo via a fifth-round stoppage in his third pro bout in 2024. Since then, he has dominated the local competition with wins against the likes of BJ Wild, Michael Adolfo and Brian Bustrillo.

Espra, on the other hand, had an awful start to his career after losing three of his first four bouts. He has since found his groove and is on a four-fight winning streak. He is coming off a split-decision win over previously-unbeaten Jeric Nonay to claim the Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight belt last year.

“This will be a war,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora, Sarino’s trainer, told SunStar Cebu. “Espra is good. He’s been winning recently.”

Sarino has an impressive win-loss slate of 8-1 with four knockouts, while Espra is 5-3 with two knockouts.

In the undercard, former Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Khyl Sumalinog (1-0, 1 KO) will lock horns with Niño Jay Malbago (1-5), while Cris Ivan Manzo will make his pro debut against experienced Norman Rusiana (1-12-2).

Also featured in the card is undefeated World Boxing Organization Asia-Pacific Youth flyweight champion Arlando Senoc Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs), who will see action in a four-round exhibition bout to keep him active. / EKA