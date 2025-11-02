Sarino vs Bustrillo at ‘Bakbakan Kwatro’

PROMISING prospect Mark Anthony Sarino headlines Big Yellow Promotions’ “Bakbakan Kwatro” as he guns for the vacant Visproba super-flyweight bout against Brian Bustrillo on Nov. 5, 2025, at the Sabang Danao Gym in Danao, Cebu.

“This will be a good fight because the opponent (Bustrillo) is tough,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “Sarino’s abilities will surely be tested.”

Sarino is looking for his fourth straight win since suffering his first career defeat in 2024. His only loss is from John Rey Labajo, who stopped him in five rounds, in what was an upset.

Sarino defeated Norman Rusiana, Jahmark Gales, and Enicito Jagopar.

“He (Sarino) has a bright future in boxing. We’ll see in this fight what he’s made of.”

Meanwhile, Bustrillo is eying his third straight win. He also suffered his first career defeat last year, following a majority decision loss to Vicente Unidos.

Bustrillo won back-to-back contests against Julius Estomata and Justine Lumanao.

Sarino is 5-1 with three knockouts, while Bustrillo is 4-1 with three knockouts.

In the undercard, John Dominic Ledres (2-2, 1 KO) locks horns with Enicito Jagopar (2-6, 2 KOs), Cebu-based Taiwanese Ming Hung Lee (10-1, 7 KOs) trades leathers with journeyman Jason Tinampay (14-22-2, 11 KOs), Ralph Vincent Gernale (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to stay unbeaten against Jethro Ilusorio (0-2), Niño Jay Malbago (1-0) takes on newcomer Simeon Gabo, Jake Malinao (0-0-1) faces off with Carlo Condes (0-1-1), and Aldren Aton (1-3-1) clashes with Marvin Zamora (1-1-2). / EKA