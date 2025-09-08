Sarmenta brings Osmeña Sr. to life: 'He was such a gentleman'

Final ‘Bayaniverse’ movie

“Quezon” is regarded as the last installment of Filipino director Jerrold Tarog’s Bayaniverse trilogy.

The first film, “Heneral Luna” (2015) starring John Arcilla, depicted the Philippines fighting American forces in the early years of the Philippine-American War. The second film, “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” (2018) starring Paulo Avelino, took audiences to the infamous Battle of Tirad Pass, where Filipinos suffered a crushing defeat against American forces.

The third and final installment, “Quezon,” shifts focus from the battlefield to the intricacies of politics during the Commonwealth era, when Quezon became the first president elected under the 1935 Constitution.

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Lifestyle, Sarmenta said the film may not be a political drama but more of a docu-drama.

“Everything you see in the film can be found in many references, in different books, including the autobiography of Manuel L. Quezon himself,” Sarmenta said.

“It’s actually going to be very inclusive, very relatable. It would answer a lot of questions about us as a nation, as citizens, as voters, as politicians. It’s really fun for us. It’s even very eye-opening. And hopefully, it’s also very thought-provoking.”

Lessons learned

In playing Osmeña Sr., Sarmenta said he learned more about himself while studying and understanding the principles that shaped the life and leadership of the Cebuano politician.

“Maybe what I can say about Sergio Osmeña is that he was such a gentleman that he did not fight harder. Because he was such a gentleman, he would give way, he would let things happen, because he didn’t want to hurt people nor cause chaos.”

“But sometimes, that also gets us into problems. I guess that’s what I learned from him. Sure, you keep the peace, but fight for the things you truly believe in,” he added.

“Quezon” is slated for an October 2025 release in Philippine cinemas. S