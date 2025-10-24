Satellite bus terminals to ease congestion during Kalag-Kalag

TO EASE passenger congestion in Cebu City during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, the Cebu Provincial Government will open temporary satellite bus terminals for province-bound travelers on October 30 and 31 as part of its “Oplan Kalag-Kalag 2025.”

Bus Terminal Administrator Ahmed Cuizon said in a statement on Thursday, October 23, that the two-day arrangement aims to decongest the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) in Barangay Mabolo and the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along Natalio Bacalso Avenue, both of which are expected to experience heavy passenger traffic.

The designated satellite terminal for northbound passengers will be located at the Ceres Transport garage in the Mandaue Reclamation Area beside S&R, while southbound passengers may board buses at the Ceres Transport garage in Kinasang-an, Pardo, Cebu City.

“On October 30 and 31, we urge the public to take advantage of these satellite terminals if they are near your area. That way, we can lessen the crowd at the main terminals,” said Cuizon.

Passenger congestion has been a recurring issue at both CNBT and CSBT during peak travel periods, particularly during the Kalag-Kalag holidays when long queues form for bus rides to the province.

Under the Oplan Kalag-Kalag initiative, the Capitol hopes to ease travel flow and reduce waiting times by providing alternative loading and unloading sites.

Cuizon added that the use of enclosed terminal areas for boarding will also help prevent traffic buildup along main roads in compliance with local traffic regulations. (CDF)