Satellite registration to resume in 2026

SATELLITE registration for new voters in some Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices in Cebu Province is expected to resume in 2026 following disruptions caused by typhoon Tino last Nov. 4, 2025.

In an interview on Tuesday, Dec. 16, Comelec 7 Director Francisco Pobe said offices in the towns of Liloan, Compostela and Danao City sustained heavy damage during flooding triggered by the severe storm.

Satellite or offsite registration activities are usually conducted in public or private buildings to accommodate voters who cannot personally visit the Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) in their respective areas.

Pobe said floodwaters, particularly in Danao City and Liloan, have damaged documents and office equipment, including computers and printers.

The Comelec regional office was able to retrieve digital copies of these documents; however, many paper-based fill-up forms were rendered unusable.

The regional office requested the Comelec central office for replacement equipment and repairs, said Pobe.

The agency is also seeking assistance from affected local government units (LGUs) to help renovate damaged offices and speed up recovery.

Despite the damage, Pobe assured that on-site voter registration at the OEOs in affected areas is ongoing.

The voter registration drive is part of preparations for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

To qualify, registrants must be Filipino citizens who will be at least 18 years old on or before the November BSKE. Registration is conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at OEOs or designated satellite registration sites.

As of Dec. 13, Pobe said Central Visayas recorded 53,524 new voter applicants, representing around 20 percent of the region’s target of 150,000 to 200,000 registrants. He urged qualified registrants, especially the youth, to avoid last minute registration.

From Oct. 20 to Dec. 14, Comelec central office data showed a total of 962,615 voter registration applicants nationwide. Of the total, 739,333 registered for the barangay elections, while 223,282 applied as SK voters.

The voter registration period will run until May 18, with Comelec aiming to register at least 1.4 million voters nationwide. / EHP