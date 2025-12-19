Satellite terminals, pick-up points open

CEBU South and North Bus Terminals Administrator Ahmed Cuizon urged passengers on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, to use designated satellite terminals and pick-up points to bypass heavy congestion expected during the peak travel dates of December 22–23 and 29–30.

To manage the holiday influx, the province has activated loading areas at the Ceres and Sunrays garages in Pardo and Mambaling for southern routes and Paknaan and the North Reclamation Area for northern travel.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police and Provincial Health Office have been augmented at all sites to ensure orderly boarding and health monitoring as passenger volumes begin to climb.

The introduction of satellite terminals, first initiated during Kalag-kalag week, aims to reduce congestion at the main terminals during peak travel days.

The designated satellite points for south-bound passengers include the Ceres transport garage at Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City and the Sunrays transport garage at Barangay Mambaling (below the flyover near F. Vestil and C. Padilla Streets, Cebu City).

While north terminal satellite points include loading areas near U.N. Ave. and Marcelo Fernan Bridge (across Wilcon Depot in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City) and Ceres transport garage at the North Reclamation Area (across S&R Shopping Warehouse).

Cuizon explained these additional points aim to reduce long lines and waiting times, allowing passengers to board more efficiently.

A coordination meeting was held with bus operators, terminal managers, and the Cebu City Transportation Office to finalize operational plans.

Passenger numbers have been increasing ahead of the holidays.

Cuizon said students and workers traveling home have not yet been fully accounted for, suggesting that a further surge is likely, closer to the peak dates.

“With the satellite terminals and pick-up points in place, passengers should experience a more convenient and orderly boarding process,” Cuizon said. / EHP