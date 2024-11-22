Saturation drive: Porter, laborer arrested in Pier 2 for illegal drugs, firearm

A SATURATION drive and safety inspection in Pier 2, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, around 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024, has resulted in the arrest of Wendell Calero, a porter at Cebu Port Authority (CPA) from Arellano Boulevard, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, and Jonel Henolos, a 35-year-old laborer from Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City.

Taken from Calero was a bag containing two large packs of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams and costing P68,000; two weighing scales for illegal drugs; and P3,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drug sales.

Henolos also yielded a sling bag containing .45 pistol with two magazines, P3,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Calero and Henolos reportedly attempted to flee, leaving behind their bags, after learning that the CPA would conduct a saturation drive and safety inspection to ensure that port workers were wearing proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The CPA personnel immediately contacted the port police to ask them to check the bags, which were found to contain illegal substances and a handgun.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) verified the prohibited narcotics.

During interrogation, Calero denied owning the bag, saying that a certain "Botchok" requested him to watch it while he went out to eat.

"Kabalo ko sa sulod ana sir pero dili na akoa gibilin rana sa akoa atong ginganlan lang og Botchok kay mokaon daw siya sa gawas. Iya ko gisuholan og P1,000 pagbantay lang ana, pagkakita nako sa mga port police nidagan ko sa taas sa barko kay wala man koy PPE wala sad koy helmet (hard hat). Ako naman hinuoy gidakop, ang akoa ana kana rang usa ka sling bag nga naay pang fishing ba," Calero said.

(I know what's inside, sir, but it's not mine. Botchok asked me to hold it and offered me P1,000. When I saw the port police, I rushed to the ship because I wasn’t wearing PPE or a helmet (hard hat). Now I’m the one arrested, the only thing that belongs to me is the sling bag containing fishing gear).

Henolos also denied owning the firearm, even if it was found in his possession.

Calero acknowledged that he had served time in prison for his involvement in illegal drug use.

Henolos was also arrested by the Mandaue City Police in 2016 for possession of illegal drugs but was later released on bail.

Following the seizure of unlawful materials, the CPA announced that it will enforce stricter measures to inspect the belongings of port workers entering the premises.

According to a CPA official, they suspected that the two workers were peddling illegal drugs inside the port area with ship workers as their customers.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Sections 5, 11, and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearm. (AYB, TPT)