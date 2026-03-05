Save tips to guide your next tech purchase amid ram storage

Do you need a new phone? A new laptop? Perhaps an upgrade to your personal computer? As RAM (Random Access Memory) prices rise, consumers expect these devices to become more expensive as well.

The increase is linked to the three largest RAM manufacturers — Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology — shifting production toward higher-margin AI data center memory, tightening supply for consumer devices such as smartphones and PCs.

With RAM prices projected to remain high throughout the year, consumers should consider ‘SAVE.’

Shop immediately, don’t wait

If you are in urgent need of a new device, buy the necessary gadget now rather than later.

According to the International Data Corp.prices for these devices will likely remain elevated through 2027 as demand from AI data centers continues to outstrip supply.

Aim for last year’s models

Since brand-new devices are sold at a premium — and will likely be more expensive during the RAM shortage — you may get better value by purchasing last year’s models instead of the latest release.

You can enjoy nearly the same performance and features at a lower cost.

Venture into second-hand markets

Consider exploring second-hand devices on online platforms such as Facebook or Instagram.

Several Facebook pages specialize in selling pre-owned gadgets and offer doorstep delivery. Individual sellers may also list items, allowing you to arrange a meetup and personally inspect the device’s condition before purchasing.

Ensure the use of discounts, sales

Online shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada often provide free shipping, discount vouchers and reward points that you can claim. Make sure to apply them before checkout to maximize savings.

Major sale events also occur during double-digit campaigns (9.9, 10.10, 11.11, 12.12) and payday promotions.

Just like with any other purchase, be smart when buying your next tech product. Look for reviews and check the seller’s reputation.