Savers Depot celebrates grand opening of newest branch, continues to build value for Filipino homes

Savers Depot opened its newest branch in Basak Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City and celebrated a new milestone on October 9, 2023. The depot has already established a total of six branches and plans to expand more in different areas in the VisMin area.

Humble beginnings

Savers Depot started out as a trading company in 2005, primarily outsourcing ceramic and porcelain tiles from other countries. The company initially focused on the southern part of Central Visayas, but quickly expanded its reach to other provinces in Eastern Visayas and Western Visayas. Within a few months of operation, Savers Depot has successfully established itself as a leading wholesaler of finishing materials.

Savers Depot entered the wholesale market with success and then expanded into national trading and distribution. The business’s enduring popularity is a testament to its dedication to offering premium goods and services at competitive prices.

Savers Depot founder Kendrick Sulay expressed that the depot started with humble beginnings.

“We started from a very humble beginning. My wife and I simply wanted to put up a business, but this industry was unfamiliar territory for me. I had to start from scratch, learning about the products, scouting for suppliers, and understanding the industry. I wasn’t expecting that we would grow as big as we are now. All in God’s Glory.”

Retail expansion

Following the success of its wholesale operations, the company opened retail locations in Cebu, Leyte, and Mindanao. Additionally, it has increased the variety of products it offers by adding architectural finishes and accessories, establishing itself as a one-stop shop for all building and home improvement needs.

Savers Depot is committed to serving its customers with the best products possible, offering a wide range of products from basic building materials to finishing touches.

Moving forward

When Kendrick and Nina Sulay started Savers Depot, they were simply trying to meet the basic needs of their family. With a simple dream and hard work, they turned their small store into a thriving business with over six branches in the Visayas and Mindanao and counting.

Savers Depot’s plans for the future are ambitious. The company plans to expand its presence even further, with new branches planned for Cebu and Mindanao. Savers Depot is also aiming to double its number of branches in the next few years.

True to its tagline, “Building value to your homes,” Savers Depot is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services to elevate not just their homes but their quality of life as well. As Savers Depot expands, it will continue to build value for more Filipino homes. (Alexandra Cardoso, USC Intern / Writer)