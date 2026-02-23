Saving history: New bill proposes tax breaks for ancestral home owners

KEEPING a piece of Philippine history alive is about to get more affordable. Sen. Loren Legarda is pushing for a new law that offers

financial rewards to people who own and maintain heritage buildings and ancestral houses.

Senate Bill 1852, also known as the “Heritage Incentives” act, aims to stop the loss of historic buildings. Currently, many of these

beautiful structures fall apart simply because they are too expensive for families to repair or keep up.

Financial help for heritage owners

The bill recognizes that protecting history shouldn't just be about rules — it should be about helping people. To make restoration possible, the measure offers:

· Tax Credits: For those transferring ownership or restoring "Grade I" and "Grade II" structures.

· Tax Exemptions: Owners would not have to pay real property taxes on these historic buildings.

· Business Savings: Eligible conservation work would be exempt from income tax, import duties and value-added tax (VAT).

Which buildings qualify?

The bill divides historic sites into different levels to decide who gets which benefits:

· Grade I: These are the "heavyweights," including World Heritage Sites, national shrines and historical monuments.

· Grade II: This group includes heritage houses, old "Gabaldon" school buildings and important cultural properties.

· Grade III: Local governments can also choose to give tax breaks to other local landmarks and natural sites listed in the Philippine Registry of Heritage.

Why it matters today

In a statement on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, Senator Legarda explained that our old buildings are the "collective memory" of the Filipino people.

“Our built heritage is often lost not to neglect, but to unaffordable upkeep," Legarda said. "This bill eases the tax and cost

burden on owners who meet conservation standards, making restoration feasible.”

A new program for preservation

Beyond just tax breaks, the bill creates a Cultural Property Incentive Program. This would give owners access to government grants and

special loans to help pay for expensive repairs.

By making it financially easier for private citizens to take care of their old homes, the government hopes to ensure that the country’s

history is preserved for future generations to see and experience. / FROM PNA