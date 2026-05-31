Saving Oslob’s tourism: Are we putting endangered whale sharks at risk?

IN LATE May 2026, a four-day absence of whale sharks from the waters of Oslob in southern Cebu temporarily halted local tourism operations. This sudden disappearance has highlighted the growing conflict between predictable tourist attractions and the natural habits of an endangered species. While local officials viewed the event as a brief glitch, marine experts warn that feeding these animals carries severe, long-term risks for their survival.

A clash over feeding practices

The practice of "provisioning" — deliberately feeding wild animals to secure tourist sightings — fundamentally alters behaviors crucial to their survival. Independent marine scientist Kristina Luz Tapales warns that these disruptions carry consequences far beyond local waters.

Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren defended the town's practices, clarifying that throwing food from boats is a minor intervention intended to "lure" the migratory fish to the surface from deeper waters rather than provide total nutrition. While local officials attributed the drop in sightings to seasonal shifts, sea temperatures and deep-sea food availability, scientists see a much bigger problem.

Losing natural defenses

"Repeated exposure to humans as a food source can condition whale sharks to associate people and boats with feeding opportunities, potentially altering their natural migratory and feeding behaviors even outside Oslob," Tapales states. This habituation compromises their safety because "not all areas along their migratory routes offer the same level of protection or responsible human interaction."

Mylene Sadagnot, a marine biologist teaching at Cebu Normal University, emphasizes that this learned behavior strips away the animals' natural defenses against human threats.

"Their association of boats with food will make them more vulnerable to poachers as the shark will not know if the boat it is approaching is a poacher’s boat or not," Sadagnot warns. "So they are generally safe in areas where they are fed but what they learn makes them vulnerable as they forage somewhere else."

Breaking millions of years of instinct

Naturally, whale sharks are highly mobile, deep-diving foragers whose movements are dictated by environmental cues rather than human schedules. "They do not follow schedule or barangay boundaries," Sadagnot notes, explaining that their tracks follow plankton availability and sea-surface temperatures.

While wild whale sharks naturally swim horizontally to filter nutrients, individuals in Oslob have adapted an unnatural vertical feeding posture directly beneath tourist vessels. Marine scientists argue that commercial convenience masks a deeper ecological toll.

As Tapales cautions, "Wildlife may adjust to anthropogenic changes, but adaptation should not be mistaken for the absence of impact." Forcing an endangered migratory species into a rigid tourism schedule overwrites millions of years of evolutionary instinct for short-term economic predictability.

The future of whale sharks

The long-term survival of the species depends on navigating both local tourism management and broader environmental disruptions. Whale sharks face compounding global pressures, including climate change, shifting prey distributions, warming oceans and ocean acidification.

"Scientists worldwide are still studying how these stressors influence their movement patterns and behavior," Tapales observes.

The critical question moving forward is whether local governments and tourism operators can shift their models toward ethical, non-interference interactions. Rather than relying on artificial consistency, conservationists advocate for a model that embraces natural unpredictability. As Sadagnot urges, "Let us keep them wild and appreciate our chance to encounter them in the wild, with no guarantee." / CDF