Savor the season: Mövenpick’s Festive Dining unveiled

From December 15, 2023, to January 14 next year, guests are invited to join the enchanting “Festive Season Dinner Buffet,” a weeknight extravaganza priced at P2,888 per person. Dive into global cuisines and experience the magic of the Live Asian Station from Monday to Friday. On weekends, indulge in the Seafood Night for Php 2,988 per person—a feast that will leave taste buds singing like mermaids.

But the celebration doesn’t end there!

As Christmas approaches, Mövenpick Hotel is all set to make holidays extra special with the “Joyful Christmas Buffet” on December 24 and 25, 2023, priced at only P2,500 per person. Whether joining for a festive lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. or a magical dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the buffet promises to satisfy all holiday cravings.

What’s more, weekends are about to get merrier with the “Weekend Lunch Buffet” starting December 16, 2023. For P2,500 per head, guests can kickstart their Saturdays and Sundays with an array of mouthwatering meals and drinks from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.—the perfect way to indulge in a gastronomic adventure while immersing in the festive spirit.

Mövenpick also presently offers premium roast sets that are sure to keep the season’s cold days toasty, warm, and filling. Under the hotel’s Festive Roasts Takeaway course lineup are three delicious options.

Indulge in the warm, comforting flavors of the Roast Whole Turkey set at Php 10,800 nett, featuring roasted pumpkin with honey, orange ginger carrot, roasted potato with bacon, onion sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, gilbet, and Dijon mustard.

Experience the Mövenpick Christmas magic with the Christmas Roast Platter set (prepared for 4-5 persons) at Php 14,800 nett, boasting a medley of roasted whole chicken, roast Australian beef ribeye, lamb rack with herb crust, honey-glazed ham, roast potato with bacon, sautéed mushroom, buttered vegetables, rosemary sauce, shallot pepper sauce, Dijon mustard, and mint sauce.

For an indulgent feast, savor the richness of the Australian Darling Downs Wagyu Beef Tomahawk M5 set at Php 16,880 nett. Paired with truffle mashed potato, sautéed field mushroom, baby French bean with bacon & garlic, shallot pepper sauce, truffle sauce, and Dijon mustard, it’s a culinary masterpiece set to elevate holiday celebrations.

The grand finale awaits on December 31, 2023, with the ‘Retro Disco Back to the Future’ New Year’s Eve Dinner & Countdown Party from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM. Guests are invited to join for an electrifying night featuring the Ibiza Show Team, DJ Thorren, and the ever-talented MIXSIXIONS Band. Choose from exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration packages, and witness a spectacular fireworks display as 2024 is welcomed with abundance and excitement.

To unwrap more details about festive offers, guests can email hotel.cebu@movenpick.com or give the hotel a jingle at +63 32 252 7777.

Let the merrymaking begin!