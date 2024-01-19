Savoring Sinulog at Café Summit

SINULOG is a riot of festivities, and the food is no exception! If one is winging it without a food plan yet, don’t worry — Cebu isn’t going anywhere. The celebration hits its peak with the mouthwatering dishes that unfold yet another chapter of Cebu’s colorful heritage.

Right in the middle of the celebration is Cafe Summit. Now in its third year of Sinulog-themed buffet, its food selection is truly a feast that celebrates Sinulog in all its full and flavorful glory.

Colorful bandaritas dangle overhead, creating a festive canopy, while massive festival masks sit in the entrance, transforming each corner to Sinulog’s grandeur. Soft, warm lighting enhances the intimate atmosphere as well that invites patrons to gaze and take photos of the Sinulog motifs around.

Chef Mau Dominguez is bringing the essence of Cebuano street food to the forefront at Cafe Summit’s Sinulog buffet this year. With a no-frills approach, he’s curating a feast that puts a Cafe Summit spin on beloved street-style dishes like Cebu’s famous “pungko-pungko.” But aside from this, Cebuano favorites are elevated into new heights through Chef Mau’s skills such as his own version of lechon pork belly, cajun shrimp, pinakbet, fish escabeche, chicken inasal and more. This spread is a true crowd-pleaser, boasting a feast that caters to everyone’s tastes. With the inclusion of a salad, pasta and dessert station, it transforms the celebration into something unforgettable.

Reserve your spot at Cafe Summit for an exclusive lunch and merienda buffet, available only during the Sinulog weekend until Jan. 21, 2024. Both buffets come complete with unlimited soda and brewed coffee.

Café Summit is located inside Summit Galleria Cebu at the corner of General Maxilom Ave. and B. Benedicto St., Cebu City.