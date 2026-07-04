Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown appoints hospitality veteran Harry Dale Seno as Director of Operations

SAVOY Hotel Mactan Newtown appoints its newest Director of Operations, Harry Dale Seno, bringing nearly 30 years of distinguished, high-level experience in the competitive hospitality landscape. Seno will oversee the property’s operational strategies, aiming to elevate guest experiences, optimize efficiency, and strengthen the hotel’s market positioning within the thriving Mactan Newtown township.

Seno’s extensive career includes pivotal leadership roles with major local and international hospitality brands in Cebu, most notably with the Cebu City Marriott Hotel and Seda Ayala Center Cebu. Beginning his journey in the Front Office as a Guest Response Coordinator, he developed a foundational mastery of guest relations before transitioning to the Housekeeping Department in 2005. Over the next two decades, he rose steadily through the ranks from Director of Services to his most recent role as Executive Housekeeper.

Driving Operational Excellence and Strategic Asset Management

In an industry driven by repeat business, Seno’s deep roots in rooms division and housekeeping management offer a distinct strategic advantage for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown. His background bridges the gap between frontline guest satisfaction and bottom-line discipline, leveraging operational efficiency to deliver a flawless, high-quality guest experience that secures brand loyalty.

Throughout his nearly three-decade career, Seno has mastered complex logistics under a global spotlight, successfully leading operations for high-profile international milestones like the 2007 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and 2016 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summits in Cebu. This extensive background is paired with a wealth of expertise in navigating stringent Brand Standards Audits to ensure flawless compliance. Crucial for long-term business sustainability, Seno balances this rigorous quality control with strategic cost optimization, proving that excellent service directly supports strong profit margins.

At Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, this specialized expertise is set to directly elevate the hotel's signature ‘Sampaguita’ Brand of Service. Named after the national flower that symbolizes purity, simplicity and humility, the Sampaguita service philosophy focuses on delivering a warm, authentic, and uniquely Filipino guest experience. Seno’s meticulous attention to detail and background in high-level brand compliance will provide the structural framework needed to make this cultural brand of service both flawless and scalable. By institutionalizing his high operational standards, Seno aims to ensure that the hotel's signature warmth is felt in every touchpoint, creating a deeply comfortable environment where the authentic spirit of Filipino hospitality directly drives guest loyalty and repeat business.

Fostering Growth Through High-Performance Leadership

Beyond physical asset management, Seno’s leadership philosophy centers on fostering a high-performance culture. Under his stewardship, his teams achieved a remarkable 100% team engagement score for several consecutive years, a critical business metric that directly drives service consistency, enhances guest satisfaction, and reduces turnover costs. He firmly believes that discipline, honesty, and integrity are the foundational values required to build a top-tier operational team.

"The hospitality industry is an intensely competitive arena where meeting the basics is no longer enough," says Seno. "To thrive and secure repeat business, our spaces must be more than clean. They must be alluring, comfortable, and evoke a true 'home away from home' experience. I look forward to working with the talented team at Savoy to blend this meticulous attention to detail with our signature Sampaguita Brand of Service, ensuring every guest enjoys a seamless stay."

Seno’s appointment marks a strategic step forward for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown as it continues to capture a larger share of both local staycationers and international business travelers. (PR)