Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown Celebrates 2025 Awardees: Champions of Excellence in Hospitality

Championing Guest Satisfaction

The epitome of warmth and guest satisfaction is Titanium Ambassador Joalyne Inot, recognized as Titanium Ambassador of the Year in 2025. Working as Ambassador for Titanium guests, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ VIP Program, requires exceptional attentiveness and a guest-centric approach—qualities Inot embodies with ease.

“Every guest I am able to assist down to the littlest details, reminds me that small gestures of care can create unforgettable experiences which is what we are really striving for,” shared Inot.

Paving the way for business

In the Sales and Marketing department, leaders have proven their excellence by clinching multiple awards both within the hotel and across the Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR) portfolio.

Grethel Polloso, Director of Sales and Marketing, achieved a triple crown in 2025: Overall Sales Performer for Managed Hotels, Top Sales Performer for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, and Sales and Marketing Leader of the Year.