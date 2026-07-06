Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown Celebrates 2025 Awardees: Champions of Excellence in Hospitality

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown proudly honors its outstanding leaders and team members whose achievements in 2025 exemplify the spirit of hospitality, innovation, and service excellence.
“These recognitions are not just individual milestones—they reflect the collective passion and dedication that define our culture,” said Tata Reyes, Area Director of People Management and Development for Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Mactan properties. “We are proud to celebrate our awardees who continue to inspire and elevate the standards of hospitality.”
Championing Guest Satisfaction
The epitome of warmth and guest satisfaction is Titanium Ambassador Joalyne Inot, recognized as Titanium Ambassador of the Year in 2025. Working as Ambassador for Titanium guests, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ VIP Program, requires exceptional attentiveness and a guest-centric approach—qualities Inot embodies with ease.
“Every guest I am able to assist down to the littlest details, reminds me that small gestures of care can create unforgettable experiences which is what we are really striving for,” shared Inot.
Paving the way for business
In the Sales and Marketing department, leaders have proven their excellence by clinching multiple awards both within the hotel and across the Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR) portfolio.
Grethel Polloso, Director of Sales and Marketing, achieved a triple crown in 2025: Overall Sales Performer for Managed Hotels, Top Sales Performer for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, and Sales and Marketing Leader of the Year.
“Success in sales is not just about numbers—it’s about building trust and lasting relationships. I dedicate this recognition to our guests and partners who inspire us to go further,” shared Polloso.
Maia Gomez, Area Marketing Communications Manager for both MHR’ Mactan properties and former PR & Marketing Manager for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, was also named as the Marketing Manager of the Year as she championed sustainability and care for the community. Her sustainability-driven project Adopt-a-Reef (2024) was also nominated as Marketing Campaign of the Year at the Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards in 2025.
Great leaders build great teams. Joaquin "Chino" Quintana, Assistant Director for Sales secured 2nd Place for Top Sales Performer. Sales Account Manager Kheana Llaban earned a nomination for the Sampaguita Binhi Award, a recognition of her potential for future leadership and dedication to the brand's core values. Altogether, Savoy Hotel won Best Sales and Marketing Team across all Megaworld Hotels and Resorts properties for during the 2025 Sales and Marketing Conference.
Heart of the House
Cost Control Supervisor Cresta Oba has shown her dedication and passion in her work behind the scenes in the Finance Department as she won Heart of the House Employee in the 2025 Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards (CTHA).
“Working behind the scenes means ensuring everything runs smoothly. I’m grateful that my efforts contribute to the joy our guests feel,” she shares.
Flavor of the soul
Great food begins with passion, and at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, that passion continues to earn recognition beyond the kitchen. The hotel's talented Food and Beverage team brought home multiple awards that reflect their dedication to celebrating local flavors while embracing creativity and innovation during the 2025 Cebu Goes Culinary. Leading the wins was a Gold Award in Klasika/Moderna Sutukil, a category that pays tribute to one of Cebu's most iconic Sutukil, portmanteau for Sugba, Tuwa, Kilaw, through a fresh, modern interpretation.
The team also earned Silver Awards in Mocktail Mixing and for Pantry Chef (Vegetable & Fruit Kinilaw), showcasing their flair for inventive beverages and ingredient-driven cuisine.
Completing the hotel's impressive showing was a Bronze Award in the Wedding Cake category represented by the hotel’s pastry chefs and diplomas for Creative Cake Decoration, and themed dishes using regional ingredient bagoong and reimagining Cebu’s Pungko-Pungko.
These accolades are a testament to the team's commitment to creating memorable dining experiences where every plate tells a story and every flavor leaves a lasting impression.
A Great Place To Work
Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown continues to champion employee welfare HR Manager Hanna Tiongson secures HR Leader of the Year in the 28th Mabuhay Awards in 2025. The hotel has been recognized as a Great Place To Work for 3 consecutive years-- a testament to the commitment of the HR department in prioritizing the rights and well-being of its people.
Tiongson shares, “Hospitality begins with people. This award is a testament to the culture of care we’ve built together, where every team member feels valued.” She adds that the General Manager’s approach has contributed to the workplace culture that Savoy has: Work hard, play hard, no drama.
Visionary Leadership
At the helm, General Manager Josef Victor Chiongbian was awarded as General Manager of The Year, recognized for visionary leadership and operational excellence. Chiongbian shares, “This award is a reflection of the incredible team I work with every day. Together, we’ve proven that hospitality thrives when passion meets purpose.”
Together, these awardees embody the values of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown which are leadership, creativity, and heart. Their achievements remind us that excellence is not only a goal but a daily practice, lived out in every smile, every detail, and every guest encounter. (SPONSORED CONTENT)