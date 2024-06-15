Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown team champions dynamic fatherhood in balancing leadership and family

Fatherhood is often described as a delicate balancing act, especially for those immersed in demanding careers. At Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, nestled in the heart of the hospitality industry, a team of dedicated fathers exemplifies this balance, providing insights into how they navigate the realms of professional excellence and personal fulfillment.

Josef Victor Chiongbian, general manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, stands at the forefront of this narrative. Affectionately referred to as the “father” of the hotel, Chiongbian’s leadership style mirrors that of a nurturing parent, fostering a work environment built on compassion and understanding. He emphasized the power of one-on-one interactions with his colleagues, stating: “It’s about motivating them, just like nurturing children. Compassion is key.” This emphasis on compassion forms the cornerstone of Chiongbian’s management philosophy, permeating through every aspect of the hotel’s operations.

The “Circle of Happiness,” a concept introduced by Megaworld Hotel and Resorts, reflects the hotel’s commitment to fostering a harmonious work-life balance. “It’s about joy, laughter and time spent with family,” he explained. This inclusive approach extends beyond the workplace, involving spouses in various hotel activities, ensuring that employees feel supported both professionally and personally.

Reflecting on his journey, Chiongbian offered sage advice to aspiring hotel managers, “It’s not where you start that matters, but where you choose to finish.” Chiongbian emphasized resilience and perseverance in the pursuit of success. His commitment to the well-being of his team reflected the true essence of being the “father” of the hotel -- caring, nurturing, and guiding others towards success.

Among the team is Joseph Edward “Joward” Tongco, director of operations and a proud father of three daughters. Tongco’s approach to balancing work and family involves meticulous scheduling, prioritizing quality time with his children. He emphasized the importance of being present in his children’s lives, stating, “I spend time with my kids until they have their own time.”

Mario “Coke” Semblante Jr., executive chef, echoed this sentiment, cherishing moments spent traveling with his family. He appreciates the work-life balance at Savoy, which allows him to enjoy quality time with his family despite the demands of his job. Semblante’s fatherhood philosophy revolves around the 3Ps: “Provider, Protector, and Priest,” aiming to instill in his children a strong work ethic and the importance of their roots.

Krishman Esmero, purchasing manager, emphasized the importance of being a friend to his son, fostering a close bond through open communication. He values the family-oriented approach at Savoy, where employees are encouraged to involve their families in various activities.

Neswen Leigh Cabajar, chief engineer, highlighted the challenges of balancing work and family life but also emphasized the importance of starting the day early to spend time with his children. Reflecting on lessons from his own father, Cabajar stressed the significance of courage and consistency in both personal and professional endeavors.

Willard Viadnes, area director of finance, found parallels between his role as a father and his job, treating his staff like family to address their concerns promptly. He emphasized the importance of constant communication and advised new fathers to prioritize their families.

Carl Custodio, the food and beverage manager, values every moment with his children, emphasizing the importance of time spent together. He feels blessed to work in an environment that encourages work-life balance and aims to instill in his children the importance of exploration and taking risks.

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, these fathers exemplify the delicate balance between professional excellence and personal fulfillment. Their stories serve as a poignant reminder of the profound impact fathers have, not only within their families but also within the broader community. As Father’s Day approaches, let us celebrate their dedication, selflessness and boundless love, honoring the invaluable role fathers play in shaping our lives.

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown offers an exceptional Father’s Day staycation package for just P4,800. This exclusive offer is designed to honor fathers and create lasting memories with family.

To book this memorable stay, contact (032) 494 4000, (0917) 871 8007, or reserve@savoymactan.com. Make this Father’s Day truly unforgettable with Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.