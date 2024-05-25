Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown’s new leadership team leads innovation

SAVOY Hotel Mactan Newtown is set to enhance its guest experience with new leadership and renovations. Christabel Almeda, the front office manager, brings extensive experience in hospitality, having started her career in pre-opening hotels. Almeda emphasizes job knowledge and personalized training, ensuring high guest satisfaction and strong team retention.

Under Almeda’s leadership, the hotel has integrated modern technologies to streamline operations while maintaining personalized guest interactions. This summer, guests can look forward to the newly renovated beach area. “School vacation is fast approaching and Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown prepares for an influx of local tourists. I am focusing on thorough training and inter-departmental collaboration to ensure a seamless and memorable guest experience,” said Almeda.

The hotel also welcomes Carl Custodio as the new food and beverage (F&B) manager. With 14 years of experience in various five-star hotels in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Carl has progressed from an on-the-job trainee to multiple roles, gaining a deep understanding of guest experiences and operational excellence.

Through the hotel’s positive work environment, the new F&B manager aims to elevate service standards, introduce creative menu offerings and build a cohesive, guest-focused team. Guests can expect new dining concepts that focus on sustainability and local flavors. Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown continues to commit to high-quality service and memorable guest experiences. / PR