Savoy Hotel Mactan sweeps top MHR awards

SAVOY Hotel Mactan Newtown opened 2026 with a strong showing at the Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR) Sales and Marketing Conference held on Jan. 7–9, after sweeping top awards that capped a year of record sales and market-leading growth.

The annual conference, MHR’s main performance review and recognition platform, cited the property’s results in 2025, when it delivered sustained revenue gains and expanded market share within the managed hotels segment.

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown was named 2025 Sales & Marketing Team of the Year, the program’s top distinction, underscoring what MHR described as strong execution and coordination across commercial functions at the Mactan Newtown property.

Individual citations were also awarded. Grethel Polloso received three honors — Overall Sales Performer (Managed Hotels), Sales and Marketing Leader of the Year and Top Sales Performer — recognizing her role in driving year-on-year growth. Maia Gomez was named Marketing Manager of the Year for expanding the hotel’s brand presence across domestic and international markets.

Other recognitions included a second-place finish for Joaquin “Chino” Quintana in the Top Sales Performer category and a Sampaguita Binhi Award nomination for Kheana Llaban, which highlights emerging leaders aligned with the group’s service values.

MHR attributed the performance to the Sampaguita brand of service excellence, its in-house service philosophy that emphasizes “service from the heart,” which the company said has been embedded into daily sales and marketing operations.

As competition intensifies in Cebu’s hospitality sector, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown said it is carrying this momentum into 2026, focusing on strengthening its market position while maintaining service standards that are both locally rooted and globally competitive. / KOC